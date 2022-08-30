Urvashi Rautela sparks meme fest on social media after she attends IND vs PAK match

Urvashi Rautela attended the India Vs Pakistan match on Sunday and well, while we think it's completely normal for her to be doing this, Internet doesn't!

Rishabh Pant was omitted from the opener against Pakistan, which made the famous Rishabh Pant 'evil eye' face a meme on social media.

While these two instances are completely unrelated but the internet is a funny place! And netizens couldn't find a better opportunity to spark a meme fest, making their ugly spat fresh yet again with their funny memes and jokes about the whole situation!

Knowing the history of these two, these memes do make up for quite a few minutes of a good laugh.

Check some of them out:

For the unversed, earlier this month, Urvashi gave an interview to a popular entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral on social media. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

In 2018, rumours started brewing that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Rishabh shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

