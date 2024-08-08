Urvashi Rautela talks about her film 'Ghuspaithiya', says "people can relate to it"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actor Urvashi Rautela got candid about her film 'Ghuspaithiya' and shared that it deals with a relevant subject. She said that the audience can relate to the storyline.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I am very excited about the film. Everyone will like it. And people can relate to it a lot."

The film delves deeply into the complexity of contemporary digital dangers and their influence on our personal and professional lives. It also highlights the side effects of social media and the risks to trust and privacy.

She said that the subject of the film is relevant in today's times. "It is something which people will relate to a lot."

While talking about her character, she shared, "I am playing a very emotional character and something which I have never done before."

Earlier, during the trailer launch event of her film, she discussed her character and the challenges of portraying it, saying, "This character is very challenging as well as interesting. Every second of the film is gripping. For all the audience who go to see the film, every moment is going to be very entertaining for them. And that is the power of our director, Susi Ganeshan."

She continued to appreciate the director, saying, "He has been working tirelessly every single day and night on this film since we started in 2019. Today is 2024, and our film is being released. So we need your blessings."

The movie revolves around social media and its impact on people's lives. Recently, some deepfake videos of actresses were made using artificial intelligence (AI), which sparked widespread attention. Urvashi addressed this and spoke about a particular video from the film that drew significant attention.

'Ghuspaithiya' is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan. The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi.

