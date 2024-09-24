Urvashi Rautela visits Char Dham, urges pilgrims to experience the yatra

Uttrakhand [India], September 24 : Bollywood actress and former Miss India Universe, Urvashi Rautela, made a heartfelt visit to the revered Shri Badrinath Dham and Shri Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday, accompanied by her family.

Overwhelmed by the spiritual ambience of these sacred sites, Rautela urged fellow devotees to embark on the Char Dham Yatra.

The 'Sanam Re' actress, originally from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and now based in Mumbai began her pilgrimage early Tuesday morning, Rautela first visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, where she offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek for Lord Kedarnath.

Her mother, Meera Rautela, and brother, Yashraj Rautela, accompanied her during this sacred ritual.

Following the prayers, Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, CEO of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), presented the family with 'prasad'.

The occasion was marked by the presence of several officials and priests, including priest Shivshankar Ling and senior administrative officer Yaduveer Pushpawan.

After her visit to Kedarnath, Rautela continued her pilgrimage to Shri Badrinath Dham in the afternoon, where she received prasad of Lord Badrivishal, presented by in-charge officer Vipin Tiwari.

Dr Harish Gaur, the media in-charge of BKTC, shared insights about Rautela's visit, highlighting her enthusiasm for promoting the Char Dham Yatra.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial meeting on August 17 at the Secretariat, bringing together priests, officials, hotel associations, tour operators, transport representatives, and business boards linked to the Char Dham Yatra.

The discussions focused on ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage for devotees, as well as the livelihood of local residents.

During the meeting, Dhami highlighted the significance of the Char Dham Yatra, stating, "Lakhs of devotees from the country and abroad come to Uttarakhand for darshan. The safe conduct of this journey is the collective responsibility of all of us."

He acknowledged the increasing number of pilgrims and emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure facilities to accommodate this growth.

Stakeholders presented various demands aimed at facilitating a successful yatra.

The Chief Minister assured that the online registration for the Char Dham Yatra would continue from the first week of September until the doors close, allowing for on-the-spot registration for pilgrims who may not register online.

He also announced that there would be no limitations on the number of registrations, with offline arrangements available at major stops, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

In response to concerns about the yatra's logistics, he promised a review of barricading and checking procedures to simplify the experience for devotees.

Addressing the need for clarity regarding the mandatory Green Card/Trip Card for vehicles from other states, Dhami instructed the Transport Department to find a resolution.

He emphasized that preparations for the next Char Dham Yatra would commence promptly after the conclusion of the current one.

District officers will be tasked with holding meetings with local stakeholders to devise a comprehensive strategy for future yatra preparations.

Dhami also mentioned the acceleration of the ropeway project at Yamunotri Dham and the widening of roads along the Char Dham route, with clearances already secured by the monitoring committee.

In a move to enhance transportation options, a special train named Ganga-Yamuna Express will be introduced, following a circuit of key pilgrimage sites, similar to the Kartikeya Express in Madurai. Additionally, plans are underway to initiate heli services in Yamunotri.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to making informed decisions regarding the yatra's operation, emphasizing collaboration with all stakeholders.

He noted, "For the first time since the formation of the state, a Chief Minister has held such a detailed meeting on various topics related to the Char Dham."

As the meeting concluded, stakeholders voiced their appreciation for the Chief Minister's engagement and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the yatra is conducted safely and efficiently.

