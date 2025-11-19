Urvashi Rautela Wins Global Fashion Icon 2025 Wearing ₹7 Cr Real Gold & Diamond Outfit

Urvashi Rautela has once again proved why she stands in a league of her own. At the Grazia Myntra Glammy Awards 2025, the global superstar didn’t just walk the red carpet — she owned it. Winning the prestigious Global Fashion Icon 2025 title, Urvashi turned the evening into a moment of pure spectacle, rewriting the very definition of luxury, elegance, and international glamour.

What truly left the world stunned was her extraordinary outfit — a breathtaking creation worth ₹7 crore, crafted from real gold and hand-set diamonds. Designed by renowned Belarusian couture artist Dasha, the ensemble was more than fashion; it was wearable art. Every inch shimmered with exquisite craftsmanship, catching the light with a brilliance that made it impossible to look away.

As Urvashi glided across the carpet, the atmosphere shifted. Cameras paused, murmurs rose, and even seasoned fashion critics found themselves speechless. This wasn’t just a celebrity appearance — it was a moment of cultural impact, a reminder of how fashion can transform into emotion, storytelling, and power.

Her confidence was magnetic, her presence electric. But what made the moment truly human was the grace with which she carried such an opulent creation. Instead of overshadowing her, the gold and diamonds seemed to celebrate her — reflecting her years of dedication, global achievements, and fearless choices.

