Urvashi Rautela, Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for 'Love Dose 2.0'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again collaborated with the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for the upcoming international music single ‘Love Dose 2.0’.

In 2014, Honey Singh had picked Urvashi to be the face of his blockbuster song 'Love Dose'.

Now, the ‘Brown Rang’ fame singer took to social media and made the announcement of his collaboration with Urvashi.

He shared a picture with the ‘Sanam Re’ actress, in which Honey Singh is wearing a grey outfit, while Urvashi is sporting a black tank top and pink tights.

She is holding a red heart shaped balloon, while the duo pose for the lenses.

The post is captioned as: “She is here for the second dose! Are you ready? This 15th march.”

Honey said: “Get ready for the ultimate thrill! Urvashi Rautela, my absolute favourite Amhara Di Queen, is bringing the second dose of international music single ‘Love Dose 2.0’ to the world ! The excitement is off the charts as we gear up for a wild celebration, and the global release date is no other than my birthday on the 15th of March. It's going to be a blast – are you ready to join the fun?”

On the work front, Urvashi has projects like ‘Dil Hai Gray’, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and ‘Baap’ in the pipeline.

