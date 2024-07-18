Urvashi Rautela's Bathroom Video Leaked Online? Actress Reacts After Intimate Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is reportedly at the centre of a controversy surrounding a leaked video. While the details of the video remain unclear, online now, Urvashi’s phone call recording with her manager has also been leaked.

In the recording, Urvashi can be heard asking her manager, “Have you seen the video? I just don’t understand ki how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately." Her manager assured her that he was trying to get the video taken down from social media. He said that while he understands that “it’s a sad situation", they should talk in person and avoid talking on call. When questioned why the conversation couldn’t continue on call, her manager didn’t have a clear answer.

Netizens claim the video controversy is a PR stunt while fans supported her and debated on breach of her privacy. The viral clipping was not her intimate bathroom video but a snippet cut from one of her movies. However, the actress has not yet released any statement on the controversy. On the work front, the actress is working on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film NBK 109 in Hyderabad.