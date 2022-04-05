Urvashi Upadhyay: Audience will remember my character in 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'

Mumbai, April 5 Actress Urvashi Upadhyay is currently playing a tyrannical aunt Sudha Tripathi in TV show 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2'. She feels though the show is going off air, but her character will always be remembered by the audience.

She says: "My character in the show Sudha was negative but along side she always had a comic timing with either one liners, dialogue or her action. I feel the show will go off air but my style, dialogue will be trending. I had put a lot of efforts to make my audience hate me. It is always fun acting for such creatively written roles."

Urvashi also seen in show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein' says that playing an antagonist is an amazing experience as audience love to hate us with a passion.

She adds: "I had played negative roles number of time and each time I had an amazing experience as I use to be hate by my audience so passionately. And I use to love that emotion as I was winning hearts with my acting skills. But now when we live in a world of social media, my audience know me off the camera. I feel now onscreen villains are no more judged like before."

As the show 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' is going off air Urvashi shares: "An actor enjoys many beautiful journey. With a new new show a journey began and with one show is going off air, one journey comes to an end. So, shooting last days are very hard. It gives the same feeling like when we learn about our love ones are on ventilators and we are helpless. But it was a wonderful experience with the makers and the team. I wish them all good luck for the future."

