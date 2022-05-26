Urvashi Upadhyay learnt tarot card reading to help people

Mumbai, May 26 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' fame Urvashi Upadhyay reveals about learning tarot card reading. The actress feels the art is used in the world for the betterment of humanity.

She says: "Apart from being an artist I'm also fond of astrology and arts around it. I'm also a tarot card reader. Tarot card reading is an amazing concept mostly used in the world for the betterment of humanity. I enjoy helping out people and consoling them.

"I enjoy art to predict the future of people and tell them about some things that are unknown to them. Tarot is basically a pack of cards and the reading of these cards is referred to as tarot card reading. It can help you lead a happy life by revealing to you all the inner secrets of life."

Urvashi, who is also seen in the role of Rupa in the show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein', feels tarot card reading can be an excellent opportunity.

She continues: "At times we keep pondering over negative thoughts and struggles rather than enjoying some positive things, then tarot card reading is a great help. It helps you find inner peace by overcoming feelings of anxiousness, fear and worry. It also helps overcome struggles thereby achieving peace.

"It also helps in transforming our life. It is an excellent opportunity to start a fresh new life. Tarot reading helps diagnose those aspects of our personality that need nurturing and therefore helps us to become a better person. I learned this art to help people suffering around me."

Urvashi is also known for featuring in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Hamari Devrani', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' among others.

