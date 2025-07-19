US President Donald Trump praises CBS's decision to axe 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Washington DC [US], July 19 : 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' one of the most popular American talk shows, will end its 10 years long run on CBS, stated the network. While many have criticised the CBS decision to cancel the show, US President Donald Trump has cheered for the same.

Donald Trump expressed his happiness at the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show and mocked his talent for hosting talk shows.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump also criticised Jimmy Kimmel while predicting the cancellation of his show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in the future.

"I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show," wrote Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

In a companion announcement by CBS, the network said that the cancellation of The Late Show was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night" and "is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," a likely reference to the pending acquisition of CBS parent Paramount Global by Skydance.

The decision has shocked many, including late-night host Andy Cohen, who expressed his disbelief and sadness about the show's conclusion.

Cohen, known for hosting 'Watch What Happens Live' on Bravo, shared his thoughts on Colbert's exit from late-night TV.

Speaking to Deadline at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Cohen said, "It's a sad day for late-night television." He acknowledged Colbert's significant role and praised his work, calling him a "singular talent."

"I think it's a sad day for late-night television. I think it's a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He's going to have an incredible next chapter," he said.

"I can't believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I'm stunned. He's one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show," he added.

According to PEOPLE, Colbert made the announcement during the show's taping on Thursday, July 17, at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

Colbert, who took over the show in September 2015 after David Letterman retired, told the live audience that CBS had decided to end the program in May next year.

"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," Colbert said during his opening monologue.

"Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May."

The audience responded with boos, to which Colbert replied, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced."

He went on to share that he feels extremely "grateful" to his team and fans."I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

