US PreZ Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford among Kennedy Center honorees

Washington DC [US], August 14 : United States President Donald Trump has named Sylvester Stallone, Kiss and more as the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. He is also set to host the event, reported Variety.

Trump announced the news during a press conference at the performing arts center on Wednesday. Other honorees include country singer-songwriter George Strait, British actor and comedian Michael Crawford and singer Gloria Gaynor, according to the outlet.

"The 48th Kennedy Center Honorees are outstanding people, an outstanding group - incredible. We can't wait to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honors," said Trump as quoted by Variety.

This year's Kennedy Center honorees are the first chosen since Trump took over as chairman of the board. In addition to hosting the show, Trump is producing the Kennedy Center Honours, which recognises and celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts.

President Trump repeatedly skipped the Kennedy Center Honors during his first term after several honorees publicly criticised him in 2017.

In February of this year, Trump announced he had been "unanimously" elected to lead the Kennedy Center's board. The announcement followed a controversial move in which he replaced board members appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, reported Variety.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors traditionally takes place in Washington, D.C., in December and airs on CBS.

Last year's award recipients include filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, jazz musician Arturo Sandoval and the Apollo Theatre, reported Variety.

