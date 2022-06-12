US TikTok Star Cooper Noriega found dead in parking lot of Los Angeles mall

Famous Tik Tok star Cooper Noriega, was found dead in a parking lot of a mall. The 19-years-old YouTube enjoyed a massive fan following with 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok. The case is under investigation, and the police are yet to identify the cause of his death.As per Variety reports, just hours before Cooper's death, the social media influencer shared a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young a*?"

As per the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office, the tik toker was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9. Further, there was no evidence of violence on the body of the TikTok, and no foul play is suspected.The tik toker had 1.77 million fans on his profile. Cooper always posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the influencer had 427,000 Instagram followers and called himself a fashion model.Further, Cooper has also worked with TikTok stars Jxdn and Nessa. Also the tik toker last week arrived on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry's Barstool's BFF's show.