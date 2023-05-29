"Used to avoid functions and sometimes avoided people too," says 'Sacred Games' actor Jitendra Joshi on his teenage struggles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 29 Actor Jitendra Joshi, who will be seen playing the role of a father of the missing child in the web series 'School of Lies', spoke about the issues he faced as a teenager.

Talking about the issues he faced as a teenager, Jitendra said, "My father not used to stay with us, so people used to ask me questions about it and I used to get very tired and frightened about those questions as I didn't have an answer to them. I used to avoid functions and sometimes I avoided people too. But slowly I overcame the fright and the complexity."

He added further on the challenges faced by him as a child and said, "I still feel that it is very difficult for a child to answer each and every question in their childhood because the child is so small that he or she doesn't understand each and every aspect of life at that particular time and their world is different. So, if there are questions about their world, which is already damaged - the child is also damaged, so I think it's a difficult part of my life and I've dealt with that and now I'm okay with it. I've made peace with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is known for his roles in movies like 'Poster Boys', 'Thar', 'Ved', 'School CollegeLife', many more. He was also seen in web shows like 'Sacred Games' and 'Cartel'.

'School of Lies' follows the experience of a group of youngsters at a boarding school. This gritty thriller stars Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jitendra Joshi and is set amid the dramatic mystery of a missing child.

'School of Lies' will be streaming from June 2 on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor