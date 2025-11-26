"Usey Kehna ..." Kriti Sanon Shares BTS from Tere Ishk Mein with a Soulful Poem

Kriti Sanon, one of the finest and most in-demand actresses of her generation, continues to shape her remarkable journey with every new project. An actor, producer, entrepreneur, and the UNFPA Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, Kriti has consistently delivered performances that resonate deeply with audiences. After a powerful hat-trick last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti, she is now gearing up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein. With the trailer already generating strong buzz, Kriti’s portrayal of Mukti promises an intense, hard-hitting narrative that showcases her craft in a new dimension.

Sharing a heartfelt BTS moment from the film, Kriti gave her followers a glimpse into the emotional core of Tere Ishk Mein. Known for her poetic heart and expressive writing, she paired the visuals with a beautiful self-written piece that reflects her belief in love, nostalgia, and emotional truth. Posting the BTS, she wrote in her caption:

"Usey kehna.. Saath guzaaare lamho mein,

Humne ek poori zindagi jee li..

Aao Tasveero mein aaj,

Phir se zinda ho jaayein.."

The poem beautifully captures the film’s tone a tender yet stirring sentiment that echoes the memories, moments, and emotional intensity of Mukti’s journey.

As the countdown intensifies, Tere Ishk Mein stands poised to become yet another milestone in Kriti Sanon’s evolving career, reaffirming her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character. With an exciting slate ahead, she will soon be seen in Cocktail 2 and the much-awaited Don 3 as per reports, expanding her range across genres and audiences while continuing to redefine her space as one of today’s most dynamic actors.