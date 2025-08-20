Usha Nadkarni expresses her fear of staying alone at 80 to Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai, Aug 20 Actress Usha Nadkarni, popularly known as Savita Tai from the hit television show Pavitra Rishta, has spoken candidly about the challenges she has been facing while living alone at the age of 80. Appearing on her co-star Ankita Lokhande's vlog, the actress revealed her fears of aging and all the loneliness attached to it .

Sharing her concerns, Usha ji said, "Ghar mein akeli hoon na, darr lagta hai mein girungi, kisiko malum nahi padega (I am alone at home and I am scared that if I fall, no one will even know".)

She also opened up about the personal loss of her brother who passed away last year on June 30. Reflecting on the bond they shared, she added, "If he had understood that I was going through something, he would have come running to me. Now whom should I tell?"

The actress's honest words struck an emotional chord with her fans, highlighting the often overlooked struggles of senior citizens, especially those living alone. Despite these challenges, Usha Nadkarni continues to remain a respected name in both television and cinema. Best known for her strong presence in Pavitra Rishta, she has also delivered memorable performances in films like Vaastav, Saathiya, and several Marathi blockbusters. Her ability to seamlessly portray complex characters has earned her immense admiration across generations. While her on-screen characters have always been known for their resilience and fairy spirit, her recent revelations show the very human side of a veteran who, despite her long-standing success, continues to grapple with the realities of loneliness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor