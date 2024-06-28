Usha Uthup drops latest rendition of 'Heeramandi' song 'Tilasmi Bahein', Sonakshi Sinha reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Veteran singer Usha Uthup recently dropped her own rendition of the song 'Tilasmi Bahein' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

The makers on Friday took to their Instagram account to share her version of the song with a caption that read, "Dive into the magic with @singerushauthup's beautiful rendition of #TilasmiBahein. #TilasmiBahein LegendMix Song Out Now!"

Soon after the song was released, actor Sonakshi Sinha shared the poster on her Instagram stories expressing her gratitude towards Usha Uthup.

While sharing the poster featuring the singer, Sonakshi wrote, "@singerushauthup being the LEGEND that she is!!! Thank you, ma'am, for this amazing rendition of #TilasmiBahein," she also added some heart emojis.

Bhansali's 'Tilasmi Bahein' stands out as a powerful composition filled with energy and rhythm.

The series, which features a star-studded cast, includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has been streaming on Netflix since May 1st and is available in 190 countries.

