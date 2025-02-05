Usher finally reveals why he and Jennifer Hudson why they didn’t work together on ‘Dreamgirls’ movie

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Singer-songwriter Usher and actress Jennifer Hudson were all set to share the screen once. What’s more fascinating? They were almost cast to play on-screen siblings.

However, things didn’t go as planned. On Tuesday, February 4, Usher appeared on the ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, and revealed to the audience, and Hudson, that he almost starred alongside her in Dreamgirls. During his stop on the show, Hudson, 43, asked Usher, 46, to share with viewers how they first met, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer said their meeting began when he first saw her audition tape for a film he had heard she was preparing for. “You didn't know that I was supposed to be a part of that movie, this movie you went on to win a major, major award for", Usher interrupted himself.

As per ‘People’, he referred to Hudson's Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 movie musical.

“Are you talking about ‘Dreamgirls’”, Hudson exclaimed. “Wait, you were going to be in ‘Dreamgirls’?”.

Usher coyly replied, “Yes”. A shocked Hudson asked who he was supposed to portray, telling her audience, "I didn’t even know this, y’all. I didn't know you didn't know the story”, he responded.

He then explained that he was in the middle of a tour at the time, and “it was a scheduled conflict that caused me to not be able to play the character”.

Although Usher did not explicitly reveal which role he was set to play, Playbill reported in May 2005 that he was set to portray C.C. White, the brother of Hudson’s Effie. Ultimately, the role went to Keith Robinson.

“I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen. [I] tried my hardest to kind of work around it, but, unfortunately, the schedule just didn’t permit”, Usher said. “I would have been a part of history with you”.

“But I am a part of the history with you because we all celebrate you for such an encouraging talent for our young women out here”, he added.

