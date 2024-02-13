Usher ties knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Las Vegas [US], February 13 : American singer Usher's longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea got married in Las Vegas on February 11, where the singer performed at Super Bowl LVIII, People reported.

The couple exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo and Jonetta Patton, Usher's mother, was the couple's witness, according to the marriage certificate.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told People.

"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Following the big game, the couple went out in Las Vegas, where Usher was caught sporting a gold band on his left ring finger. Goicoechea wore an all-white pantsuit with an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg slacks, while Usher sported a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his black tuxedo.

Speaking with People exclusively earlier this week, the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show performer discussed his friendship with Goicoechea.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he said.

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher continued. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

Usher also discussed how he formed a profound connection with Goicoechea during a period of personal growth.

"I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great," he said of the start of their romance, which began after he took a soul-searching trip around the globe in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, and their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also has two boys with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster: Usher V and Naviyd Ely.

Goicoechea and Usher ignited dating rumors after being pictured together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday celebration in June 2019.

Ahead of his performance at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher added that Goicoechea is always cheering him on. "I have an amazing partner, a support system," he told People.

"We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."

Usher continued to rave about the support and love from Goicoechea, saying, "I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She's my best friend and I love her."

Goicoechea had worked in the music industry for years and met Usher multiple times before they were romantically linked.

In March 2016, she posted a selfie of herself whispering in his ear during an unidentified event. A few years later, in March 2018, she shared a flashback photo of him and several male creatives, including producer Bryan-Michael Cox, with the caption simply "Boys Club."

However, it wasn't until they were seen attending Thomas' birthday party in Atlanta in June 2019 that speculations of a connection between the two surfaced.

They were later caught kissing backstage during a Hollywood Bowl event in October 2019.

Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, where the couple exchanged vows, sent her best wishes for the newlyweds in an exclusive statement to People.

"Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher's performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple's news to share any further details on. We'll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!"

