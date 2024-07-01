Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards: Full winners list inside
July 1
Washington [US], July 1 : The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and Killer Mike emerged as some of the biggest winners of the evening.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the event held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday showcased a vibrant display of talent and creativity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Victoria Monet seized the spotlight, claiming two prestigious awards: BET Her Award and Video of the Year for her compelling work 'On My Mama.'
Killer Mike's album 'Michael' earned him the coveted Album of the Year accolade, while Usher was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.
The ceremony kicked off with an electrifying performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who emerged from a giant egg, a nod to the cover of her latest album 'Megan.'
The evening continued with powerful performances from a lineup including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tyla, and more, each delivering memorable moments that resonated with the audience.
Notable absentees included SZA and Regina King, who clinched Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Actress respectively, while other categories like Best Group were claimed by Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign. The Best Collaboration award went to Lil Durk featuring J. Cole for their track 'All My Life.'
In the realm of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj secured Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Kendrick Lamar took home Best Male Hip-Hop Artist honours.
The Viewer's Choice Award was clinched by Beyonce for 'Texas Hold 'Em,' underscoring her continued popularity and influence, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
The BET Awards also celebrated achievements beyond music, with notable mentions such as Bob Marley: One Love winning Best Movie, and Denzel Washington and Regina King crowned Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.
Blue Ivy Carter shone as she won the YoungStars Award, reflecting her emerging influence in entertainment.
Here's the full list of nominees and winners:
Album of the Year
Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monet, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Victoria Monet
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher (WINNER)
Best Group
Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, 'All My Life' (WINNER)
Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar, 'America Has a Problem (Remix)'
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), 'Barbie World'
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, 'Bongos'
Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, 'Carnival'
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, 'Don't Play With It (Remix)'
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, 'Everybody'
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, 'Good Good'
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Lil Wayne
Best New artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla (WINNER)
Video of the Year
Doja Cat, 'Agora Hills'
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, 'All My Life'
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), 'Barbie World'
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, 'Bongos'
Drake feat. J. Cole, 'First Person Shooter'
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, 'Good Good'
Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama' (WINNER)
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett (WINNER)
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar, 'Award All of the Glory'
Kirk Franklin, 'All Things'
Halle Bailey, 'Angel'
CeCe Winans, 'Come Jesus Come'
Erica Campbell, 'Do You Believe in Love?'
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, 'God Problems'
Tems, 'Me & U' (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin, 'Try Love'
Viewer's Choice Award
Doja Cat, 'Agora Hills'
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, 'All My Life'
Gunna, 'Fukumean'
Jack Harlow, 'Lovin on Me'
Muni Long, 'Made for Me'
Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama'
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, 'Sensational'
Beyonce, 'Texas Hold 'Em' (WINNER)
Tyla, 'Water'
Best International Act
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk' (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conka (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET Her
Beyonce, '16 Carriages'
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, 'Blessings'
Ayra Starr, 'Commas'
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, 'Fly Girl'
Megan Thee Stallion, 'Hiss'
Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama' (WINNER)
SZA, 'Saturn'
GloRilla, 'Yeah Glo!'
Best Movie
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington (WINNER)
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Coco Gauff
Flau'jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson (WINNER)
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
As the night drew to a close, the 2024 BET Awards left an indelible mark with its celebration of diversity, artistic merit, and the ongoing cultural impact of Black entertainment.
The event not only honoured established stars but also highlighted promising newcomers.
