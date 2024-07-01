Usher, Victoria Monet shine bright at 2024 BET Awards: Full winners list inside

Washington [US], July 1 : The 2024 BET Awards celebrated a night of music excellence and star-studded performances, as Usher, Victoria Monet, and Killer Mike emerged as some of the biggest winners of the evening.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the event held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday showcased a vibrant display of talent and creativity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Victoria Monet seized the spotlight, claiming two prestigious awards: BET Her Award and Video of the Year for her compelling work 'On My Mama.'

Killer Mike's album 'Michael' earned him the coveted Album of the Year accolade, while Usher was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

The ceremony kicked off with an electrifying performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who emerged from a giant egg, a nod to the cover of her latest album 'Megan.'

The evening continued with powerful performances from a lineup including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tyla, and more, each delivering memorable moments that resonated with the audience.

Notable absentees included SZA and Regina King, who clinched Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Actress respectively, while other categories like Best Group were claimed by Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign. The Best Collaboration award went to Lil Durk featuring J. Cole for their track 'All My Life.'

In the realm of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj secured Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Kendrick Lamar took home Best Male Hip-Hop Artist honours.

The Viewer's Choice Award was clinched by Beyonce for 'Texas Hold 'Em,' underscoring her continued popularity and influence, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The BET Awards also celebrated achievements beyond music, with notable mentions such as Bob Marley: One Love winning Best Movie, and Denzel Washington and Regina King crowned Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

Blue Ivy Carter shone as she won the YoungStars Award, reflecting her emerging influence in entertainment.

Here's the full list of nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monet, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Victoria Monet

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Best Group

Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign (WINNER)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, 'All My Life' (WINNER)

Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar, 'America Has a Problem (Remix)'

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), 'Barbie World'

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, 'Bongos'

Y=$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, 'Carnival'

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, 'Don't Play With It (Remix)'

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, 'Everybody'

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, 'Good Good'

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Wayne

Best New artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Doja Cat, 'Agora Hills'

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, 'All My Life'

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), 'Barbie World'

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, 'Bongos'

Drake feat. J. Cole, 'First Person Shooter'

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, 'Good Good'

Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama' (WINNER)

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett (WINNER)

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, 'Award All of the Glory'

Kirk Franklin, 'All Things'

Halle Bailey, 'Angel'

CeCe Winans, 'Come Jesus Come'

Erica Campbell, 'Do You Believe in Love?'

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, 'God Problems'

Tems, 'Me & U' (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin, 'Try Love'

Viewer's Choice Award

Doja Cat, 'Agora Hills'

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, 'All My Life'

Gunna, 'Fukumean'

Jack Harlow, 'Lovin on Me'

Muni Long, 'Made for Me'

Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama'

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, 'Rich Baby Daddy'

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, 'Sensational'

Beyonce, 'Texas Hold 'Em' (WINNER)

Tyla, 'Water'

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk' (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conka (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET Her

Beyonce, '16 Carriages'

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, 'Blessings'

Ayra Starr, 'Commas'

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, 'Fly Girl'

Megan Thee Stallion, 'Hiss'

Victoria Monet, 'On My Mama' (WINNER)

SZA, 'Saturn'

GloRilla, 'Yeah Glo!'

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love (WINNER)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington (WINNER)

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter (WINNER)

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Coco Gauff

Flau'jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha'carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson (WINNER)

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

As the night drew to a close, the 2024 BET Awards left an indelible mark with its celebration of diversity, artistic merit, and the ongoing cultural impact of Black entertainment.

The event not only honoured established stars but also highlighted promising newcomers.

