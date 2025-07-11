"Uski apni problem hogi...": Ajay Devgn reacts to Diljit Dosanjh-Sardaar Ji 3 row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Friday reacted to the backlash over Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Sardaar Ji 3', which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Asked by the media about his views on the ongoing controversy regarding Diljit's movie in Mumbai, Ajay emphasised the need to have dialogue to manage differing opinions.

"Dekhiye, I don't know where the trolling comes from, kya sahi hai, kya galat hai. I'm not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hogi, aur baaki jo log keh rahe hain woh apne point of view se soch rahe hain. (He must have his own problems. People who are saying certain things are thinking from their point of view)."

"Do jab alag point of view hote hain, toh I think woh baith ke solve kiye jaa sakte hain. Woh aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, woh apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, aisa nahi hota. So I will not blame anybody, and I will not say ki isme se koi galat hai ya koi sahi hai. I think, they need a conversation. (I will not blame anybody, and I will not say who is right or who is wrong. Different opinions can be resolved by discussion. I think they need a conversation)," Ajay added.

Diljit has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with a Pakistani artist, Hania Aamir, in his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

The timing of the release has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Sardaar Ji 3 hit the theatres overseas on June 27 but was not released in India.

