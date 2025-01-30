"Uski koi galti hai kya...?" Jaideep Ahlawat questions 'nepotism' judgement, praises Alia Bhatt for her acting, dedication

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared his perspective on "nepotism" and the struggles of "nepo kids" in the film industry. While many believe Bollywood is not welcoming to outsiders, Ahlawat shared how star kids like Alia Bhatt also face their own challenges.

The actor praised the 'Raazi' actress for her acting skills and dedication, adding that she should not be judged just for being born into a film family.

In an interview with ANI, the 'Paatal Lok' actor called Alia a "brilliant actress" and questioned how she must feel when reading comments calling her a "nepo kid."

Questioning if it's her fault that she was born into Mahesh Bhatt's house, the actor said, "They must have struggles of their own. Alia is such a brilliant actress. Imagine if she had to read comments all day saying 'nepo kid, nepo kid.' How strange must that feel? Uski koi galti hai kya agar woh Mahesh Bhatt ke ghar mein paida hui hain? A child who grows up watching and discussing films from the age of three or four will naturally understand the profession better."

"It's the same as a child whose parents are great doctorsif people keep telling them every day, 'Oh, you're a doctor's child, so you'll become a doctor too,' won't they get frustrated? It's not their fault," he added.

The actor, who has worked with Alia in 'Raazi', shared how impressed he was with her dedication and recalled how the actress would always come prepared on set.

"Alia comes to the set with so much preparation. You can see it in Raazi. When we worked together, it was clear how well she had prepared for her role," he added.

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is receiving praise for Paatal Lok season 2, which was released on January 17. Over the years, the actor has played powerful roles in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raazi', and 'Maharaj'.

He will next be seen in the third season of 'Family Man'. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series has been created by Raj & DK.

