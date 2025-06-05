Uttarakhand CM claps "muhurat shot" of Manoj Joshi's 'Gaudan Ki Pukar' at Dharkot

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 : Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, clapped the muhurat shot of the film 'Gaudan Ki Pukar' at the Dharkot village in Dehradun on Thursday.

On the occasion of the film shooting muhurat, CM Dhami said that the film is based on cow protection and its welfare. He believes the film's inspirational message will help people adopt cow service in the nation.

CM Dhami shared the photos from the muhurat ceremony and hailed the state's new film policy. He said that there are currently more than 200 film shoots underway in Uttarakhand, making it an attractive destination for filmmaking.

While sharing the photos, CM Dhami wrote, "Clapped the Muhurat shot of the film 'Gaudan ki Pukar' in Dehradun. On this occasion, various artists including Mr. @actormanojjoshi ji and Upasana Singh ji met me."

He added, "The new film policy of the state has made Uttarakhand an attractive destination for filmmaking. Currently, more than 200 film shootings are underway in the state. This has not only taken tourism to new heights, but is also creating employment opportunities for local youth."

देहरादून में "गौदान की पुकार" फिल्म के मुहूर्त शॉट को क्लैप किया। इस अवसर पर श्री @actormanojjoshi जी एवं उपासना सिंह जी समेत विभिन्न कलाकारों ने भेंट की। प्रदेश की नई फिल्म नीति ने उत्तराखण्ड को फिल्म निर्माण के लिए एक आकर्षक गंतव्य बना दिया है। वर्तमान में प्रदेश में 200 से… pic.twitter.com/RwSnXWavMZ — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 5, 2025

The film is expected to star Manoj Joshi and Upasana Singh in the lead roles. The makers have not revealed the details of the movie yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor