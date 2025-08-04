Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveils film 'Baulaya Kaka' poster

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the poster of the film 'Baulya Kaka' at the Secretariat on Monday. The film will star Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey in the lead role.

According to the press note shared by the office of Pushkar Singh Dhami, 'Baulya Kaka' has been shot in the remote villages of the state, like Gwaldam, Tharali, and Talwari.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his best wishes to the team for the success of the film. As per the press note, the Uttarakhand CM and 'Baulya Kaka' makers discussed the opportunities, possibilities of film production in the state and the incentives being given to the filmmakers by the state government and the initiatives taken in this field.

CM Dhami said that the state government has implemented the 'Uttarakhand New Film Policy'.

The main objective of the government by this policy is to encourage film production in the state, provide employment opportunities to the youth and give a new boost to tourism.

Under the new policy, many facilities, including subsidies, tax exemptions, and logistic support, are being provided to producers arriving in the state to shoot films.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is constantly trying to encourage the production of films in Uttarakhand, as quoted in a press note.

The Uttarakhand government has been paying special attention to increasing film shooting and tourism in the state.

According to the press note, a new record for the maximum number of films shot in the state is set every year.

The Chief Minister said that work is going on at a fast pace to make Uttarakhand a filmmaking hub.

Filmmakers are now given an additional 5 per cent incentive subsidy by the government for shooting at less popular locations in the state.

The government has been providing a special subsidy to film producers who offer opportunities to local artists in Uttarakhand, according to the press note.

