Uttarakhand official presents a knowledge series on film shooting

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 : Dr Nitin Upadhyay, the nodal officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council, has given a presentation on a knowledge series on the topic of film shooting and investment in the film industry in Uttarakhand.

Dr Upadhyay said, "The film industry is being promoted in the state under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Work is being done to create a 360-degree ecosystem for the film industry in the state, in which the three T's of talent, training and technology are being encouraged."

He added, "For this purpose, a new film policy of the state has been proposed. In the new proposed film policy, opportunities are being opened for investment in the film industry sector. In this, special grants and facilities will be given for the establishment of a film city, the establishment of film institutes, the establishment of new shooting studios and the establishment of new production houses."

Dr Upadhyay presented the direction of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said that Global Investors Summit 2023 is being organized in the coming month of December, in which investors are being invited to invest in various sectors. There is immense potential for film production and film industry in the state of Uttarakhand for film producers and directors.

On developing film industries in Uttarakhand, Dr Upadhyay said that the subsidy that has been given to Hindi films is being increased by a large amount. OTT/Web Series and TV series are also being brought under the ambit of subsidy. He said that Uttarakhand is connected to all the major cities of the country by road, rail and air. Single window clearance has been arranged for shooting permission. Single window clearance has been arranged for shooting permission.

Dr Upadhyay invited all the film producers, directors, film writers and various people associated with the film industry to invest in the film industry sector in the state.

Information about film shooting and film investment was taken by more than 100 film producers, directors, film writers and various people associated with the film genre at the Uttarakhand Pavilion of the 54th International Indian Film Festival 2023, which included Russia, Bangladesh, Apart from England and South Africa, information was obtained from film producers, directors, film writers and various people associated with the film genre from states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jharkhand etc.

