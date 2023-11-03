'Va Va Voom' song from 'The Archies' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : On Friday, the makers of 'The Archies' unveiled a new song titled 'Va Va Voom' from the film.

'Va Va Voom' is composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, penned by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and sung by Tejas Menon.

'Va Va Voom' celebrates the timeless rock and roll tunes, with Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the spotlight.

The song features relatable and romantic lyrics. Agastya Nanda's guitar strumming adds to the romance with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, while other co-stars join the dance.

On composing the track, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy jointly said," The creative process behind this song was truly exciting. We wanted to create a dance number that would immediately compel one to hit the dance floor. Our composition, Tejas Menon's vocals and Javed Akhtar's lyrics all came together as a collaborative effort. 'Va Va Voom' transports you back to the moody rock and roll era of the 1960s. We have effectively tried to capture the essence of that era and look forward to seeing the audience's response to the song."

Director Zoya Akhtar also shed light on the song.

"Va Va Voom is a classic Archie comic term. It's a compliment to describe a girl he likes. A way of saying she is cool. This song encapsulates the energy of the 60s rock 'n' roll era and romanticizes teenage love. Archie wears his heart on his sleeve as they dance to a super fun Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed tune. My dad Va va voomed it and Ganesh has nailed the choreography. The actors just followed his lead and as gruelling as it was we had a blast shooting it," she added.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley. The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.

