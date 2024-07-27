Vaani Kapoor expresses gratitude to Aparshakti Khurana’s mom for sweet gesture

Mumbai, July 27 Actress Vaani Kapoor expressed her gratitude to Aparshakti Khurana's mother for the delightful homemade 'pinni'.

The actress, who is known for her roles like 'War' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', shared a touching post thanking Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s mom for making 'pinni', a traditional Punjabi sweet.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani posted a story featuring a plate of beautifully made pinnis, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Aparshakti also reshared the post and wrote: "Vaunzzzzz," with red heart emojis.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote: "Thank your mum from me...These were soooo good @aparshakti_khurana #pinni"

Pinni is a traditional North Indian sweet made from whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and dried fruits.

It is especially popular in Punjabi households and is often prepared during cold weather for its warming properties. Rich in flavour and high in nutritional value, 'pinni' is not just a treat for the taste buds but also a source of energy and warmth.

Vaani's appreciation for Aparshakti’s mother’s pinni is a beautiful reminder of the importance of family traditions and the joy that comes from simple, heartfelt gestures. It highlights the enduring power of homemade food to bring comfort and happiness.

