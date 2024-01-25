Vaani Kapoor lauds Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter', pens long note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Actor Vaani Kapoor on Thursday heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared a post of the film on her stories and wrote, "@s1danand you are a GENIUS!! I'm absolutely overwhelmed watching a movie so beautiful. It gave me goosebumps that still lingers .. The patriotism & valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was beyond compare & awe inspiring. Congratulations to @mamtaanand10_10 & the entire cast & crew for bringing this beautiful film to life"

Praising Anil Kapoor, the 'Befikre' actor wrote, "@anilskapoor Sir, you truly are the embodiment of Cinema through the ages for us! Your screen presence & talent is unmatched and we can all just hope to be as good as you through our journey as actors. love & respect,"

"@deepikapadukone You elevate each frame with your luminous presence & performance. What a rare combination of beauty & supreme talent. Truly remarkable Love and respect, " she continued.

In another story, Vaani penned a long note for her 'War' co-star Hrithik Roshan.

She wrote, "@hrithikroshan How can one not be in awe of you? It's exhilarating to see you breathe life in every frame by displaying a whirwind of emotions bringing the perfect blend of strength & vulnerability to "Patty". And those eyes that speak volumes even in moments of complete silence.. a performance so honest, earnest and heartwarming There is absolutely no one like you The sheer brilliance and versatility you exude as an actor is so rare and inspiring!!!! so much love & respect for you."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' in her kitty.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

