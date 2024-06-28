Vaani Kapoor on doing comedy in ‘Badtameez Gill’: 'A genre I haven't explored much'

Mumbai, June 28 Actress Vaani Kapoor said that with her upcoming comedy film 'Badtameez Gill', she is exploring a genre that she hasn’t had the chance to dive into yet.

Vaani, who is heading to the UK for the second schedule of the film, said: "Our next schedule is in the UK, and I'm looking forward to an exciting filming experience.”

She said that the film, which is directed by Navjot Gulati, presents her in an all-new avatar.

“'Badtameez Gill' presents me in a new avatar, which I'm really happy about. This project is significant for me and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role,” said the actress.

She added: “I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artist.”

Talking about the genre of the film, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Paresh Rawal, she said: “I'm also exploring a genre that I haven't had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor.”

Vaani is enjoying her work in 'Badtameez Gill'.

“Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting for Badtameez Gill.”

The film, which is being bankrolled by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone, has partly been shot in Bareilly.

Apart from 'Badtameez Gill', Vaani also has 'Khel Khel Mein' starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk. Then there is 'Raid 2' with actors Ajay Devgn and Rietish Deshmukh.

Vaani made her debut in Hindi cinema with the romantic comedy film Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. The film also has late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She was then seen in 'Befikre', 'War', 'Bell Bottom', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Shamshera'.

