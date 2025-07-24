Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

Mumbai, July 24 Actress Vaani Kapoor has revealed what makes her upcoming series, “Mandala Murders,” stand out from other crime thrillers on Indian screens.

The actress shared that the show brings a fresh perspective to the genre, with a unique storyline and intense character arcs. Vaani, who plays the lead role of detective Rea Thomas, shared, “What really sets Mandala Murders apart is the world it’s set in, it’s not just another whodunnit. The show blends crime with psychological depth, exploring the darker side of cult culture, blind faith, and emotional trauma. It’s layered, atmospheric, and visually so distinct.”

“Every character is carrying something… a secret, a wound, a belief… and that complexity makes the story feel more real and gripping. It’s unsettling in the best way,” she added.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who plays the role of cop Vikram, expressed that what sets Mandala Murders apart from other crime thrillers on Indian screens is the writing and the entire world of Mandala. “The characters are not very simple. As an actor, I've never seen any show like this on Indian OTT. I think the take is very fresh, especially with the mythology. Mandala has created its own mythology, which is very interesting. And of course, it's YRF's first crime drama thriller, so that’s something to look forward to.”

Surveen Chawla, who essays a powerful political figure, Ananya, added, “It's a genre-bending narrative, not something you commonly see attempted, to be honest. Even the thought of it, the inception, was always very exciting to me. My character has a political background in the show.”

Mandala Murders, co-directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, will stream on Netflix from July 25. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the show unravels a gripping tale of two detectives on the hunt for answers behind a string of ritualistic killings. The murders appear to be linked to an ancient secret society that has operated in the shadows for centuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor