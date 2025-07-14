Vaani Kapoor says ‘Mandala Murders’ director challenges everyone on set to bring out the best in story

Mumbai, July 14 Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Mandala Murders’, has heaped praise on the show’s director, Gopi Puthran.

The actress said that Gopi challenges everyone on set to dig deeper, to find the raw, unspoken layers within each character.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vaani said, "Collaborating with Gopi Sir on ‘Mandala Murders’ is a masterclass in storytelling. His unparalleled ability to weave gritty realism with psychological depth transforms every scene into a layered experience. Gopi Sir doesn’t just direct crime thrillers; he immerses you in a world where every character’s motive is a mystery, every symbol holds a secret. Working alongside him isn’t just inspiring, it’s a journey into the heart of nuanced, atmospheric storytelling that redefines the genre”.

The series marks the streaming debut of Vaani Kapoor, and is a mythological-crime thriller series. on streaming, and the acclaimed actor is looking forward to showcasing her acting in a challenging, genre-bending project.

She added, "What truly sets Gopi Sir apart is his commitment to authenticity. He challenges everyone on set to dig deeper, to find the raw, unspoken layers within each character. That level of creative rigor is both demanding and deeply rewarding. Being part of this creative process with him is both a privilege and a transformative experience”.

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF’s creative partnership, following the global success of ‘The Railway Men’ in 2023.

Mandala Murders also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who play pivotal characters at the heart of the mystery.

It has been created and directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the ‘Mardaani’ franchise. Manan Rawat serves as the co-director. ‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by YRF Entertainment.

