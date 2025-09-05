Vaibhav Raj Gupta Remembers His Theatre Guru on Teacher’s Day

Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, loved for his powerful performances, never forgets where it all began—on stage. On Teacher’s Day, he paid a heartfelt tribute to his theatre guru, Barun Sinha, who shaped not just his acting but also the person he has become.

At just 17, Vaibhav moved to Mumbai without knowing his true purpose. That’s when he discovered theatre and met Barun Sinha, an actor and director from natrang theatre. A meeting that changed the course of his life. For five years, he trained under him—asking questions, making mistakes, and learning with patience and discipline.

Sharing his gratitude, Vaibhav said, “Today, I want to thank my guru, my teacher Barun Sinha sir, who introduced me to the world of acting and theatre when I was just 17 and completely lost. At that time, I didn’t even know why I had come to Mumbai, but meeting him gave my life meaning and direction. For five years, I was his disciple—asking endless questions, making mistakes, and stumbling through my journey, but he always guided me with patience and a smile. His calmness, his gestures, his discipline, and above all, his pure and honest approach towards art shaped me not only as an actor but also as a human being. Every performance I give today carries a part of his teaching. His lessons are alive in me every single day whenever I face the camera. Thank you, sir, for giving me my foundation, my faith, and my love for this craft.”

Also Read: Teacher’s Day 2025: Karanvir Sharma Reflects On The Life Lessons He Learned From His Father And Mentor Anupam Kher

With this strong foundation, Vaibhav has built a special place in audiences’ hearts. From the iconic Gullak character Annu Mishra to the intense Mandala Murders role of Vikram, he continues to showcase his versatility—all rooted in the lessons from his guru.