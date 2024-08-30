Vaibhav Tatwawadi on 'A Wedding Story': Was a no-brainer for me to accept

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who will be seen next in the supernatural thriller 'A Wedding Story' has called it a 'deeply rooted' story, sharing how it was a no-brainer for him to accept.

Throwing more light on the film, the 'Bajirao Mastani' fame actor Vaibhav shared: "The moment director Abhinav Pareek and writer Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee, narrated the story to me, I immediately said yes. It's a wonderful, deeply rooted story and was a no-brainer for me to accept. The story revolves around the concept of Panchak, as mentioned in Garud Puran, which is profoundly ingrained in our culture."

"That depth of the story is what drew me to the project. Although it's a horror film, it offers much more. For those who love romantic dramas or films with a strong emotional core, this movie has plenty of drama and a beautiful love story. So even if horror isn’t your genre, there are other elements to enjoy. And for those who do love horror, they'll find plenty to appreciate here," he said.

Sharing more about his role, the 'Article 370' actor commented: "My character, Vikram Nain is a flamboyant extrovert, always the center of attention. He’s a Punjabi guy, born and raised in Dehradun and completed his education in Chandigarh."

"This character is the complete opposite of who I am in real life; I’m more of a quiet introvert. The supernatural genre is indeed popular in the film industry, but I believe Panchak stands out due to its unique concept. I don't like comparing films because each has its own story, and I'm confident that our film will connect with the audience in its own way," he said.

Mukti Mohan is playing Vaibhav’s love interest in the film.

Speaking about his chemistry with Mukti, Vaibhav added: "My experience of working with Mukti was phenomenal. She's a gem of a person and we hit it off instantly. Chemistry, in my opinion, comes from the comfort you share with the other actor, and I'm sure that our camaraderie will translate into great on-screen chemistry.”

'A Wedding Story' also features Akshay Anand, and Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi.

It will be released in theatres on August 30.

