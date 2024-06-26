Vaishali Arora learnt how to ride a scooty for ‘Udne ki Aasha’

Mumbai, June 26 Actress Vaishali Arora, who has joined the cast of ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ opened up on her role, sharing that she learnt how to ride a scooty to play the character.

Vaishali shared: “I had to prepare because I had to learn how to ride a scooty. I spent many days practising because I didn't know how to ride one before, but I learned specifically for this role.”

Speaking about the challenges she faced while playing this character, Vaishali said: “The biggest challenge I felt while playing this character was initially figuring out what works for Ria and what doesn't. Certain things Ria says are strong opinions or statements, but she's not a bad or negative person. She's a positive, good girl.”

“However, the way she expresses her thoughts might seem harsh to others. There's a thin line between having strong opinions and appearing negative. That was my greatest challenge, especially at the beginning. Now, I've blended well into the character, and it's easier. Also, Ria reacts differently to various situations, so it's smooth-flowing now. We are yet to see what happens when she joins Paresh and Renuka's family,” shared Vaishali.

The actress hopes that people love her character.

“I especially hope young girls watching the show see how love is beyond anything and doesn't discriminate based on family background. This will eventually show in the relationship between Ria and Akash. I hope viewers understand the value of love, positivity, and goodness, and see the importance of being strong, independent, and expressing their opinions well,” concluded Vaishali.

The show stars Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead roles.

The Rahul Tewary & Rolling Tales Production’s ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ airs on Star Plus.

