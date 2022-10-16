Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death
By IANS | Published: October 16, 2022 06:27 PM 2022-10-16T18:27:02+5:30 2022-10-16T18:40:07+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 16 Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show ‘Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress.
Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life.
Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali.
In a heartfelt caption, Muskan wrote: "I don't know why you did this Diddi, I don't want to believe this... totally blank. You were always there for me diddi... hamesha mujhe apni chhoti behen hi mana hain... aapko bohot miss karungi diddi #mysupersister. Miss you Diddi."
Muskan is at present garnering love for her performance as Pakhi in the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa'.
