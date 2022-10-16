Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death

Published: October 16, 2022

Mumbai, Oct 16 Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show ‘Super Sisters, has ...

Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death | Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death

Vaishali Takkar's 'Super Sisters' co-actress Muskan Bamne grieves her death

Mumbai, Oct 16 Muskan Bamne, who played actress Vaishali Takkar's sister in the television show ‘Super Sisters, has reacted to the death of her co-actress.

Vaishali was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Sunday. The police said they have recovered a suicide note that states that the actress took the extreme step because of the turbulence in her personal life.

Muskan took to her Instagram to share a few old pictures of herself with Vaishali.

In a heartfelt caption, Muskan wrote: "I don't know why you did this Diddi, I don't want to believe this... totally blank. You were always there for me diddi... hamesha mujhe apni chhoti behen hi mana hain... aapko bohot miss karungi diddi #mysupersister. Miss you Diddi."

Muskan is at present garnering love for her performance as Pakhi in the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa'.

