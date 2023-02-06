Valentine's Day: Bollywood's popular couple - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating life was a hush-hush affair, much like their wedding.While it is only the couple who can rightly reveal these details, it is believed that it all started on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. During a 2019 episode, when Karan asked her who she'd like to work with in her next film, Katrina spoke highly of Vicky, saying that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan told him the same and Vicky, the surprised actor acted to faint. It was hilarious to watch.

If reports are to be believed, the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families. For the first time after her marriage, Katrina Kaif appeared on a talk show, and Karan Johar asked about how her love story began with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina revealed that when there were rumours about them dating, they were actually not dating. She added, "But then when I met him, I was won over." According to her, it was meant to be that way because there were so many coincidences. She also mentioned that the first person she confessed her feelings for Vicky Kaushal was director Zoya Akhtar at her house when they all met up for dinner. Johar hinted that Zoya played as a matchmaker for the couple. Well, there have been rumours that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child. However, the couple has not yet confirmed it.



