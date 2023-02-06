Valentine's Day: Bollywood's popular couple - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to tie the knot on February 6 and the couple have been together for a while.Though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been tight-lipped about their whirlwind romance, their love story more often than not has become the talk of the town. Be it an event, an award ceremony or even a chat show, all eyes have been on them. For the unversed, the link-up rumours of Sidharth and Kiara started doing the rounds after they began shooting for Shershaah. In 2019, the couple was seen flying to South Africa to spend New Year’s together. While they didn't reveal that they were on a vacation together.

While the couple had still not publicly announced their relationship, Ananya Pandey, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, had dropped some subtle hints about Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship. While talking about Kiara Advani, Ananya said, “Her raatans are very lambiyaan,” while referring to the Shershaah song in which Kiara appeared alongside Sidharth. Meanwhile, Sidharth was asked about his wedding plans, on Koffee With Karan 7. The actor replied, “It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today". When Karan asked if he is manifesting his wedding with Kiara Advani, Sid replied, "I am manifesting a brighter future." When asked, "With Kiara Advani," the Shershaah actor said, "If it would be she then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see."Meanwhile, Kiara admitted that she was ‘more than close friends’ with Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if she is thinking about getting married, she said that she does want to get married, but won't reveal her plans on Koffee With Karan.