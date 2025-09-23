'Vanangaan actress Roshini Prakash on how the universe conspired to make her an actor

Chennai, Sep 23 South Indian actress Roshini Prakash, who has now completed 10 years in the film industry, has penned a post in which she has now explained how the universe conspired to make her an actress.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who has acted in several films in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, posted a video that had clips from some of her films including 'Vanangaan', 'Luckyman', 'Murphy', 'Dhonima', 'Gandeevadari Arjuna', 'Kavaludaari' and 'Mystery of Moksha Island'.

She also penned a post, thanking audiences, her units and her family for the support they have been lending her.

She said, " Ever since I started thinking what I wanted to be in life, how would I like to spend my days after education, what does job mean to me, universe conspired.

"Started filming for my first while I was studying in 2015 and that’s when my will to be an actor got stronger. A choice which changed my life and the way I see life."

Expressing gratitude to all those who had stood by her in her film journey, the actress wrote, " Thank you to all my directors and producers for casting me. My family for being my biggest cheerleaders. My co actors for the experience. My friends for pushing and keeping me on track. And specially to the audience who took time to watch my movies and write to me. You are the validation I looked out for. Here’s to learning and growing. Excited to see how life unfolds. Love."

It may be recalled that actress Roshini, during the release of her critically acclaimed film 'Vanangaan' that had been directed by Bala earlier this year, had said she would always consider this film her lucky project..

Roshini had then said, “Many didn’t know me before I signed this project. But once I did, all that changed. I will always consider this a lucky project."

Asked how she had become a part of Vanangaan, the actress had said,“I got an opportunity for the audition of ‘Vanangaan’ after the team came across my profile. I was asked to perform few scenes, and immediately was selected to play the role.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor