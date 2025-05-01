Vandana Pathak talks about Gujarati Cinema’s shift from laughter to meaningful storytelling

Mumbai, May 1 On Gujarat Day, veteran actress Vandana Pathak reflected on the significant evolution of Gujarati cinema.

She highlighted how the industry has evolved from being largely defined by comedy to embracing richer, more layered storytelling. Pathak emphasized that while humor remains an integral part, modern Gujarati films now tackle diverse themes, connecting with audiences nationwide and transcending regional boundaries. Expressing the same, the ‘Khichdi’ actress stated, “Having started my career from Gujarati theatre, I’ve witnessed a massive evolution. Earlier, the industry was largely known for its comedy and stage plays, but today it is seen as a serious and creative space.”

Vandana also emphasized that National Film Award-winning films like “Hellaro” and “Reva” have played a pivotal role as key milestones in this transformative journey.

“We are no longer defined by comic scripts alone. My recent film Umbarro, which is now available on ShemarooMe, tells the story of seven women from different walks of life who embark on their first life-changing solo international trip. It’s a celebration of womanhood, breaking stereotypes, finding the courage to cross inner thresholds, and proving that age or marital status doesn't define one’s identity. These are stories that every woman can relate to. The Gujarati film industry today truly has something for everyone. This is the start of a golden period,” Pathak explained.

In recent years, the Gujarati entertainment industry, traditionally known for its lively theatre and comedic tales, has emerged as a significant force in India’s dynamic cultural landscape. This transformation is evident in the success of films like “Kutch Express,” which earned Mansi Parekh the National Award for Best Actress.

Initially made in Gujarati and later dubbed in Hindi, the film, now available on ShemarooMe, highlights the growing fluidity of language and the universal appeal of regional storytelling. Similarly, “Vash” was adapted into the Bollywood film “Shaitaan,” further demonstrating the increasing influence of Gujarati cinema on mainstream Bollywood.

Gujarat Day, also known as Sthapana Divas, is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1960. This historic event occurred as a result of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which, on May 1, 1960, came into effect, leading to the division of the former Bombay State into two separate states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

