Vandana Vithlani joins the cast of upcoming TV show 'Shubh Shagun'

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Vandana Vithlani, who rose to fame after playing Urmila Shah in the iconic television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' is happy to feature in upcoming television show 'Shubh Shagun'.

In the show, Vandana will be seen playing aunt of protagonist Shagun, essayed by actress Krishna Mukherjee.

She says: "I'm excited to be part of this show. I will be seen playing a positive character of Shagun's badi mummy (aunt). I will essay the role of Archana Shinde, who is a spiritual person and can sense things going around her. Archana believes in tit for tat. I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me."

Vandana is currently also part of another two shows, 'Pandya Store' and 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'.

"I'm lucky enough to get the opportunity to shoot for three shows altogether by God's grace. I must say that I'm glad that makers of all my shows are kind enough to adjust my dates of shoot. I can manage that easily. Each team is so supportive and that keeps me energetic. I love my work, though my shoots at times get hectic but I enjoy getting tired while working," she says.

The show 'Shubh Shagun' will be produced by Smita Thackery.

