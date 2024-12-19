Vanessa Caswill to direct Colleen Hoover's adaptation of 'Reminders of Him'

Washington [US], December 19 : Vanessa Caswill, who is known for helming miniseries 'Thirteen', 'Little Women', and 'Love at First Sight', is all set to direct 'Reminders of Him', an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's romantic novel.

'Reminders of Him' is all about a mother named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. She hopes to reconnect with her young daughter, though everyone is intent on keeping them apart. Only one person in the area hasn't shunned her, and that's the local bar owner Ledger Ward, who has become an important part of Kenna's life, reported Variety.

The novel, published in 2022, has sold over 6.5 million copies globally and has been translated into 45 languages.

"I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in [Kenna Rowan's] story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life," Hoover said in October when the project was announced, according to Variety.

Casting has yet to be announced. The film will be released in theatres ahead of Valentine's Day on February 13, 2026.

'Reminders of Him' is Hoover's latest novel to get the big screen treatment. A movie version of Hoover's book 'Verity'. starring Anne Hathaway set to star as the title character, in the works at Amazon MGM.

The author became popular in Hollywood after her best-seller 'It Ends With Us' was adapted into a film for Sony Pictures, as per Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor