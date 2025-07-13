Vanessa Hudgens announces she's expecting second child with husband Cole Tucker

Washington, DC [US], July 13 : Actor Vanessa Hudgens has shared some happy news with her fans. The actress is expecting her second child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens made the announcement on Instagram with a series of adorable pictures that showed her flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, she and Tucker wore matching white outfits, with Tucker smiling and pointing at her belly.

Along with the pictures, Hudgens added a caption that read, "Round two!!!!"

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

The couple's update comes just a year after they welcomed their first child in July 2024.

Soon after Hudgens made the announcement, fans and friends chimed in in the comments section to share their excitement and congratulate her.

Fellow Disney star Aly Michalka wrote, "Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats," while actor Jenna Dewan added, "Ohhhhh, congratulations, my love!!" Broadway actor Corey Cott, who worked with Hudgens in Gigi, also wrote, "Congrats, V!"

Just days before the baby news, Hudgens posted a sweet birthday message to her husband, calling him her "best friend" and "partner in life."

Along with an adorable picture, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life. @cotuck you're everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

According to the New York Post, Hudgens and Tucker started dating in 2020 after meeting in a Zoom meditation group. They made their relationship public in 2021 and got married three years later in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor