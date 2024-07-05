Vanessa Hudgens slams prying cameras as she confirms baby’s arrival

Los Angeles, July 5 Actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is known for ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’, has confirmed the arrival of her first child.

The ‘High School Musical’ alum, 35, shared her first message since welcoming her baby with her MLB player husband, Cole Tucker, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an Instagram story, Hudgens expressed her disappointment that she wasn't the first to share the news. TMZ was the first to report the birth.

The actress wrote in the caption: "We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

The child's birthdate, sex, and name have not been disclosed.

According to ‘People’, Vanessa and Tucker were seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on July 3, which also happened to be Tucker's 28th birthday.

The actress shared a birthday wish for her husband the day prior, posting a carousel of cute photos with the baseball player, whom she married in December.

Hudgens wrote: "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”

During her pregnancy, the actress juggled various work responsibilities, including finishing filming on ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’. Her co-star Will Smith praised her as a "hard worker.”

He told Entertainment Tonight, "It was really (about) trying to figure out how to shoot around (the bump).”

“You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor