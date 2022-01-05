Vanessa Kirby replaces Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag'

Makers of Ridley Scott's 'Kitbag' have roped in actor Vanessa Kirby as a replacement to Jodie Comer after the latter left the project.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kirby will play Josephine in the historical film that also stars Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon.

The movie centres on the Frenchman's rise on the battlefield and in politics while focusing on the love story between him and Josephine.

Meanwhile, Comer, who is in the awards conversation with Scott's recent 'The Last Duel', dropped out of 'Kitbag' due to scheduling issues with her first West End stage production, Prima Facie.

( With inputs from ANI )

