Vantara, Gujarat Forest Department collaborates to support wildlife diversity in Banni Grasslands

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], July 15 : In a significant step toward supporting wildlife diversity in the Banni Grasslands, the Gujarat Forest Department undertook the planned introduction of 20 spotted deer into a designated 70-hectare protected area in collaboration with Vantara.

Vantara is a wildlife rescue and conservation initiative founded by Anant Ambani, under whose umbrella, the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre operates.

This collaborative initiative aimed to strengthen biodiversity in one of Asia's largest grassland ecosystems.

The deer, translocated from Vantara's ex-situ conservation facility in Jamnagar, were transported to Kutch in specially designed ambulances.

The release into the protected area was carried out under the direct supervision and direction of the Forest Department, with Vantara providing technical and logistical support to facilitate the process in accordance with established conservation protocols.

In preparation for this, a joint field assessment was recently conducted by teams from the Gujarat Forest Department and Vantara to evaluate the habitat's suitability and identify key ecological measures for future species restoration efforts.

The collaborative review involved forest officials, Vantara's wildlife biologists and veterinarians, and was aimed at supporting the state's broader conservation roadmap.

Dr. Brij Kishor Gupta, Director of the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, said, "This initiative reflects a collaborative approach to conservation, where scientific expertise and logistical support are combined to strengthen biodiversity in the Banni Grasslands. Contributing to government-led efforts, the focus remains on achieving meaningful conservation outcomes through partnerships grounded in shared objectives."

The Banni Grasslands, covering 2,618 sq. km in Gujarat's Kutch district, are among Asia's largest and most ecologically important grassland ecosystems. Surveys have recorded 12 species of mammals across the region, including six carnivores and two herbivores.

Prominent species include the Indian gazelle, Indian wolf, golden jackal, nilgai, striped hyena, and Indian fox.

The Gujarat Forest Department continues to play a vital role in the ecological management of Banni, with focused efforts to restore degraded areas, control invasive species, and encourage the growth of native grasses critical for sustaining local wildlife.

The spotted deer introduction represents a key milestone in ongoing efforts to restore ecological balance in Banni. Vantara's role remains that of a committed partner, contributing scientific insight, veterinary expertise, and technical infrastructure in service of government led conservation goals.

Together, these collaborative efforts are helping to strengthen ecosystems and safeguard the future of India's natural heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor