Vantara organises international wildlife welfare training for Congolese delegates

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], July 18 : As part of its global wildlife conservation efforts, Vantara - an initiative founded by Anant Ambani - is currently hosting a 15-member delegation from the Institut Congolais pour la Conservation de la Nature (ICCN), the principal authority overseeing protected areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The delegation, comprising veterinarians, biologists, and technical staff from the Kinshasa Zoological Garden, located in the Gombe commune, is participating in a three-month specialised training program focused on basic wildlife care and the development of naturalistic safe havens for wildlife under human care.

The program has been carefully designed to align with the specific needs and priorities outlined by the Kinshasa Zoological Garden team, with a clear focus on species currently housed at their facility - namely primates, birds, and reptiles. By prioritising relevance and practical application, the training ensures that knowledge and skills gained can be directly implemented to improve animal welfare both at the zoo and across the DRC's broader conservation landscape.

Over the past seven weeks, all participants have completed foundational training in animal husbandry, covering key areas such as nutrition, paddock design and maintenance, and enrichment techniques aimed at enhancing animal well-being. Each day integrates classroom instruction with hands-on fieldwork. Recognising that most delegates speak only French, the sessions are conducted at a patient and measured pace, supported by translators, visual aids, and live demonstrations to ensure clear and effective understanding.

In July, the training has shifted to a more role-specific approach. Veterinarians are now receiving focused instruction in anatomy and physiology, clinical examination, diagnostic procedures, preventive healthcare, treatment protocols, surgical techniques, and emergency response.

Biologists are focusing on species-specific nutrition, behavioural management, enclosure planning, and enrichment design. Meanwhile, non-technical staff are being trained in educational engagement, enclosure upkeep, feed management, hygiene and sanitation protocols, and basic safety procedures within animal care zones.

According to a press note, Dr. Brij Kishor Gupta, Director of Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Vantara, stated, "At Vantara, we believe true conservation knows no boundaries, and inclusivity lies at the heart of our approach."

"We are honoured to host the ICCN delegation and support their efforts to enhance wildlife care and habitat management in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Congo Basin remains one of the world's most vital ecological frontiers, and we are proud to contribute to its protection," he added.

The ICCN delegation has shown strong engagement throughout the program. This partnership reflects growing collaboration between developing nations, with shared goals in conservation, capacity building, and advancing sustainable wildlife care practices.

Through initiatives like this, Vantara aims to contribute to global animal welfare and remains committed to advancing both national and international capacity-building programmes in wildlife care.

Looking ahead, Vantara is working in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities to organise a series of landmark events, including the National Elephant Mahout Meet later this month, the National Wildlife Veterinary Training in August, and the National Zoo Directors' Conference in October this year. These gatherings will bring together experts, practitioners, and policymakers to foster collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and promote best practices in wildlife welfare and conservation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor