'Vantara Rescue Rangers' returns with new edition of wildlife adventures for children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Under the theme "Every Life Matters", Vantara, one of the world's leading wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation organisations, founded by Anant Ambani, announced the return of the Vantara Rescue Rangers, an interactive programme designed to bring children closer to the world of wildlife conservation.

The 2025 edition kicked off in Mumbai today and will till October 5 at the Jio World Drive. It will be open daily from 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm.

The everyday spaces will be transformed into vibrant learning arenas, inviting children to step into the role of Rescue Rangers through play and immersive experiences.

After Mumbai, the programme will travel to other cities across the country, bringing wildlife adventures and learning opportunities to children nationwide.

The programme aims to educate and inspire children through hands-on, interactive rescue play, nurture empathy and awareness by letting them step into the role of a Rescue Ranger, and reward their curiosity and compassion, with top performers receiving the unique opportunity to visit Vantara.

This year's programme features many engaging elements, including mission-based rescues and play-based learning activities, allowing children to experience wildlife challenges such as saving animals, protecting habitats, and addressing threats like climate change and pollution.

Alongside these, interactive experiences aim to nurture empathy, problem-solving, and creativity, while immersive storytelling zones and photo opportunities inspire children to see themselves as conservation heroes.

Completing all activities earns each child the prestigious Vantara Rescue Ranger Certificate.

Reflecting on the programme, Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, said: "Rescue Rangers is more than just play. It is a journey of discovery that teaches children the true meaning of 'Every Life Matters'. Each activity is designed not only to entertain but to ignite empathy, compassion, and responsibility. We hope the memories created here become seeds of awareness that grow into a lifelong commitment to protecting wildlife, reminding us that every action, no matter how small, counts in conservation," as quoted in a press note by Vantara.

Last year, Vantara celebrated the winners of the Rescue Rangers Contest with an unforgettable visit to Jamnagar, where children met rescued animals, engaged with caregivers, and witnessed conservation in action.

Building on that momentum, this year's programme brings the experience to children across the country, making conservation awareness accessible, engaging, and meaningful.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor