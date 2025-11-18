'Vantara-Sanctuary Stories' docuseries captures "million stories of hope" of nimals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : A new wildlife docuseries streaming in India is giving viewers a rare look inside what is described as the world's largest animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat.

Titled 'Vantara: Sanctuary Stories,' the six-episode series, hosted by wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante, premiered on Animal Planet on Friday, November 7 and is streaming on JioHotstar.

The docuseries is filmed inside Vantara, a sanctuary located in Gujarat. The centre is not open to the public and focuses mainly on long-term care for rescued animals. The project covers more than 3,500 acres and houses over one million animals. Vantara was created by businessman Anant Ambani, who wanted to build a modern space for animals that were mistreated, injured or displaced.

Galante took to his social media to announce "the incredible new TV series" Phantasticus Pictures and described his excitement to enter inside the gates of the world's largest wildlife rescue and "witness a million stories of hope."

He said it is one of the most impactful series of media he has ever made. He said the series recorded over a span of over a year captures "the beauty of preservation, the power of compassion, and the hope that comes from protecting the health and wellness of every living creature".

In one clip posted on his social media platform X, Galante shows a montage of animals rescued from an Indian circus.

Galante said. "No mater what brings them to the refuge they all are given a chance at life," notes Galante who says the centre has some of the most fascinating creatures he has seen.

The show says it intends to "spark wonder" in children's hearts with stories on brave lions, gentle elephants, playful tigers and more. One photo on Galante's social media post captures him feeding an organe directly into an elephant's mouth!

In the 'Vantara: Sactuary Stories' TV series, Galante visits the centre's animal hospital, food preparation areas, behaviour units and rescue operations. The show also follows the staff, including veterinarians and animal keepers, as they work with different species. One of the stories in the first episode features Pancham, a Bengal tiger once labelled a "man-killer," who is now being rehabilitated at the sanctuary.

"Gracia, a young Jaguar with hip dysplasia, finds a home at Vantara where she is given special care to make her life as comfortable as possible. But given her condition, she is in extreme pain, so what should be done? asks Galante in a post.

The series includes interviews with Ambani and several experts involved in the project. Each episode focuses on a different part of Vantara's work, from habitat building to breeding programmes aimed at protecting endangered species.

Fresh episodes air every Friday on Animal Planet, with all episodes available for streaming on Discovery+

