Vanvaas teaser: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma deliver powerful performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Actor Nana Patekar's new film 'Vanvaas' with Utkarsh Sharma is all set to be out in theatres in December.

On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film, which is quite intriguing.

"Kuch kahaaniyann le jaati hai humein apnon ke kareeb!This festive season, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of emotions," the makers captioned the teaser.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBsj7sgp1uE/?hl=en

The teaser shows Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in transformative roles. Their powerful performances redefine familial bond, bringing raw emotion and intensity to the screen.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, director Anil Sharma got candid about the shooting location of the film.

"We have done the shooting in Varanasi and Shimla. The best part of 'Vanvas' is the scenes of Nana Patekar and Utkarsh and their chemistry," he said,"Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas," Anil Sharma said in a press note shared by the film's team.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, said, "We are thrilled to back such an extraordinary project. Vanvaas offers a fresh take on modern-day family dynamics, and we are confident it will deliver a truly unique experience for the audience."

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, 'Vanvaas' will be a Zee Studios Worldwide Release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor