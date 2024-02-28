Vaquar Shaikh reveals his fashion game, embraces flannel checks, Korean pants

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Vaquar Shaikh, who is currently seen in 'Anupamaa', might not be a fashion geek, but likes to update himself with the latest fashion trends.

"Right now, flannel checks are in, so I try to wear them. Korean pants have come in, so I try to keep myself updated with what's happening. There are a lot of places, sites on Instagram where you get to know about what's happening, what's latest coming in. So, I like to pick up things that are in trend, said the 'Chandrakanta' fame actor.

For Vaquar, fashion is all about comfort. Even though he likes to keep up with trends, he won’t compromise on his comfort.

"Fashion to me is something that should be very comfortable for you and, at the same time, should be trendy enough. Fashion, when you do it, should be done in a way that people see it, but you should be able to carry it," he said.

As much as he likes to keep up with trends, he doesn't have any fashion idols as such.

The actor said: "I don't follow anyone, but you get to know about what's really in when you see all the social sites, and if you like something, you don't mind trying it, and it depends on where you're going."

"If you're going out for a function, you're going for a wedding, or you're just casually meeting your friends, it depends. I create my own style, which might be a little different, but it's me," added Vaquar.

