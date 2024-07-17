Vardhaan Puri had 'in-depth conversations with Vikram & Mahesh Bhatt' for his role in 'Bloody Ishq'

Mumbai, July 17 Actor Vardhaan Puri, who will be soon seen in the upcoming horror film ‘Bloody Ishq’, opened up about the preparations for his role. He said that it involved in-depth conversations with brilliant minds like Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

Vardhaan shared insights into his character, the preparation process, and the challenges he faced while filming this suspense thriller. It’s a horror suspense thriller directed by Vikram, and written by Mahesh.

The process of preparing for such a complex role was demanding and deeply immersive.

Speaking about the same, Vardhaan shared: "My preparation mostly involved having in-depth conversations with the brilliant minds of Vikram sir and Mahesh sir. I kept soaking in their experiences and the valuable insights they shared about acting and interpreting the text."

Talking about his character, and what initially drew him to the role, Vardhaan commented: "I am not really allowed to reveal much about the character in 'Bloody Ishq,' but honestly, what attracted me the most was the fact that Vikram sir was directing and Mahesh sir was the writer. I was sold on hearing just that, and then the script surprised me even more."

Every actor faces unique challenges while bringing a character to life, and for Vardhaan, stepping into the shoes of his 'Bloody Ishq' character was no exception.

"It was extremely challenging to get into the mindset of the character because my character is very different from who Vardhaan is as a person. Therefore, I had to delve deep into my subconscious and use a lot of my imagination to construct this character,” he said.

The actor added: “Additionally, because this is a highly nuanced character, many of my observations of interesting people, mostly strangers I’ve come across have been infused into this role."

The movie stars Avika Gor as the female lead.

Produced by Disney+ Hotstar, it will be released on July 26 on the streaming platform.

