Vardhan Puri: Release date of ‘Dashmi’ has been postponed due to certification issues

Mumbai, Jan 20 The release of late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri’s film ‘Dashmi’ was originally scheduled for release in cinemas on January 19, in the week of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, it has now been postponed to a later date due to certification issues.

The ensemble cast includes Vardhan Puri, Adil Khan, Monica Chaudhary and others.

Shedding light on the matter, Vardhan informed: “On behalf of the film’s director Shantanu Anant Tambe, all the actors, and the technical crew, I would like to confirm that the release date of ‘Dashmi’ has been postponed due to a certification issue."

“At the moment, we are not allowed to comment on anything, but the new release date of the film will be officially announced once we all have more information.”

Expressing gratitude to the audience and especially to the ‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol, who attended the special screening of the film recently, Vardhan added: “The audience has been very kind and supportive, showering the film and all of us with so much love. We genuinely appreciate that and express our gratitude."

“I am extremely grateful to my dear Bobby sir for honoring us with his gracious presence at the special screening of Dashmi and giving us his best wishes and love. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is one of the nicest human beings I have ever come across in my life. He always makes me very emotional with his warm hugs.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor